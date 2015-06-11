PARIS, June 11 French WiFi specialist Wifirst has signed a contract with toll roads operator Vinci to equip rest areas on a major highway in the south of France with a public broadband internet service.

The contract with Vinci to cover a dozen rest stops along the A8 autoroute between Aix-en-Provence and Nice could pave the way to connecting other facilities owned by the company. Vinci operates nearly 4,400 kilometres of highways in France with some 170 rest stops for drivers.

Wifirst, which is owned by transport and logistics company Bollore Group, has seen roughly 30 percent revenue growth in the past two years as it competes directly with much larger telecoms operators like Orange to build broadband networks using unlicensed WiFi radio waves.

Large telecom network operators have not generally focused on WiFi networks as a business opportunity, preferring to invest in the higher margin business of selling cellphone service plans to consumers and companies.

That has left an opening for smaller players like Wifirst. The company, which was founded by entrepreneur Marc Taieb and was bought by Bollore in 2006, spent about 40 million euros to build a national WiFi network of 20,000 hotspots. It also developed an algorithm to optimise the high numbers of connections and unpredictable traffic seen on such networks.

Wifirst has also signed contracts with hotels groups Accor and Lucien Barriere Groupe, BNP Paribas, holiday company Pierre et Vacances, in some cases winning them over from big network operators.

Many of these companies see offering fast, reliable broadband, often for free, as a useful perk to keep customers happy.

Nevertheless, carving out a large, profitable business in WiFi has proven difficult for others who have tried it such as U.S.-based iPass and Boingo Wireless.

Spain's Let's Gowex, a start-up that ostensibly signed public WiFi contracts with cities around the world, filed for bankruptcy last year after its chief executive was found to have falsified its accounts.

It remains to be seen how Wifirst will expand the business. Wifirst's business model is that of a network owner and operator, meaning it collects revenue under contracts with the companies that use its 50,000 hotspots in France. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)