Uber tells judge it will seek to have Waymo case go to arbitration
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A lawyer for Uber told a federal judge on Thursday he intended to file a petition to compel arbitration in the Waymo trade secrets case within two weeks.
Oct 21 wige MEDIA AG :
* Reports nine-month revenue of 49.9 million euros, up 98.8 pct
* Reports nine-month EBITDA of 3.1 million euros, up by 2.7 million euros
* Reports nine-month EBT of 0.7 million euros, up by 2.5 million euros
* Says confirms FY 2014 forecast, expects revenue of about 55 million euros and positive operating result
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.
* Signing of a reseller agreement with marketing web agency Images & Mots