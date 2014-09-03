Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 3 wige media AG: * Says as scheduled, tenure of former Chairman of Supervisory Board, Sascha Magsamen ends due to statutory deadlines by 8/31 * Says until next election at Annual General Meeting scheduled for October, Michael Kern, Hans J. Zimmermann and Jens Reidel will form the board * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)