August 14 _wige MEDIA AG

* Said on Wednesday it reported preliminary H1 figures

* Says H1 group sales up 85 pct to EUR 27.9 mln (H1 2013: EUR 15.1 mln)

* Says H1 EBITDA rose by EUR 1.5 mln to EUR 0.9 mln (H1 2013 EBITDA was EUR -0.6 mln)

* Says reaffirms FY 2014 forecast

* Says sees to reach turnover of at least EUR 55 million and positive operating profit (EBIT) for FY 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: