BRIEF-Kodi-M says conversion of second series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 6.9 million shares of the co as of March 17
August 14 _wige MEDIA AG
* Said on Wednesday it reported preliminary H1 figures
* Says H1 group sales up 85 pct to EUR 27.9 mln (H1 2013: EUR 15.1 mln)
* Says H1 EBITDA rose by EUR 1.5 mln to EUR 0.9 mln (H1 2013 EBITDA was EUR -0.6 mln)
* Says reaffirms FY 2014 forecast
* Says sees to reach turnover of at least EUR 55 million and positive operating profit (EBIT) for FY 2014
* If priced at mid-to-high range, to be S.Korea's 2nd-largest IPO
SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile game company, said on Monday it plans an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to 2.66 trillion won ($2.35 billion).