LONDON Aug 16 Britain will not give WikiLeaks
founder Julian Assange safe passage out of the country and is
determined to extradite him to Sweden, Foreign Secretary William
Hague said on Thursday.
Ecuador's decision to grant Assange political asylum should
not be used as a way for him to escape the legal process, Hague
added. Assange is wanted for questioning in Sweden over sexual
assault allegations.
"We will not allow Mr Assange safe passage out of the United
Kingdom, nor is there any legal basis for us to do so," Hague
told a news conference in London. "The United Kingdom does not
recognise the principle of diplomatic asylum."
The situation could go on for a considerable time and there
is no threat to storm the Ecuadorian embassy in London where
Assange is holed up, Hague said.