BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty says for Q4 2016 and year-to-date 2017 office dispositions totaled $280 mln
* Mack-Cali realty corp says for q4 2016 and year-to-date 2017 office dispositions totaled $280 million
LONDON Aug 16 Britain told Ecuador on Thursday that giving Julian Assange asylum would not change anything and that it was too early to say whether it would revoke the diplomatic status of Quito's embassy to allow the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder.
"It is too early to say when or if Britain will revoke the Ecuadorean embassy's diplomatic status," a Foreign Office spokesman said by telephone.
"Giving asylum doesn't fundamentally change anything," the spokesman said, adding that Britain had a legal duty to extradite Assange to Sweden where he is wanted to stand trial for rape.
* Mack-Cali realty corp says for q4 2016 and year-to-date 2017 office dispositions totaled $280 million
* Pennine Petroleum Corp - co has signed a production sharing agreement with Albpetrol SH.A for exploration and development of velca block in Albania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of a 51 percent majority stake in Company Webcast