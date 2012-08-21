* Hundreds gather at Correa's presidential palace
By Eduardo Garcia and Jose Llangari
QUITO, Aug 20 Hundreds of Ecuadoreans marched on
Monday in support of the government's decision to grant asylum
to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a saga that could help
President Rafael Correa win re-election.
Ecuador is outraged at Britain for threatening to enter its
embassy in London where the Australian anti-secrecy campaigner
-- faced with extradition to Sweden for questioning over rape
and sexual assault accusations -- has taken refuge.
There is also a wider power game at play between Ecuador and
the bloc of left-wing Latin American governments it belongs to,
and the United States.
Correa supports Assange's claim that he is at risk of being
sent to the United States for punishment over WikiLeaks' 2010
release of a deluge of U.S. diplomatic cables and secret army
documents.
"We're here to support the timely and correct decision to
grant asylum to Julian Assange and also to reject the hostile
reaction of Great Britain in cahoots with United States," said
Betty Wanda, a 28-year-old lawyer, among a crowd outside the
presidential palace in Quito on Monday.
Correa is already very popular and appears to be drawing
more support with his stance on Assange. He has portrayed the
standoff with London as a principled struggle between a small
nation against a "colonial power".
In power since 2007, and widely praised for high spending on
roads, hospitals and schools, the 49-year-old Correa is expected
to run for re-election in February 2013.
There have been small protests outside the British Embassy
in the Andean nation's highland capital, and graffiti has sprung
up showing support for Correa.
Ecuador might take the case to the International Court of
Justice, but would first try to convince London that it should
allow Assange to travel to the South American country or give
him guarantees he would not be extradited to the United States.
"We're states with responsible governments that can
negotiate directly about this problem. We have always been open
to negotiations with the British and Swedish governments,"
Correa told state-run television on Monday night.
Correa's government, however, says there have been no talks
since Aug. 15.
'THE EMPIRE'
The ALBA bloc of left-wing Latin American governments,
founded in 2004 by Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and Cuba's
then-leader Fidel Castro, and the UNASUR group of South American
nations have both given Ecuador strong backing in the dispute
over Assange.
"If there's something that many people agree with, it is the
dislike, even the visceral hate of 'the empire'. The
anti-American sentiment brings us together, the phobia of
everything that is or may be 'gringo', and, by extension,
European," columnist Fabian Corral, who is often critical of
Correa, wrote in Ecuador's El Comercio daily.
The information released by WikiLeaks laid bare Washington's
under-the-table power-broking around the world. The leaked
cables on Ecuador included accusations that Correa's government
turned a blind eye to police corruption, and he responded by
expelling the U.S. ambassador in the small oil-producing nation.
Correa is a feisty leader who never shies away from a fight,
be it with international bondholders, oil companies, local
bankers, the Catholic Church or media organizations that
criticize his policies.
He has been widely criticized for his hostility toward
Ecuadorean media, but he says they are controlled by big
business and are intent on weakening his government. Supporters
say the decision to grant asylum to Assange demonstrates
Correa's support for free expression.
Many at the rally on Monday wore multi-color bandannas with
images of Assange and the message: "Without real freedom of
expression, there will not be sovereignty."
"I back the president 100 percent because I believe that
there's freedom of expression in Ecuador. But there must also be
freedom of expression at the international level and a
journalist that has had as much significance as Assange must not
be censored," said Christian Cuchi, 27.
State-run media have for weeks run stories portraying
Assange as a champion of media freedom.
Yet after Assange was hired earlier this year by Russia
Today (RT), a Kremlin-sponsored English-language TV channel,
some rights groups stopped considering the Australian as a
friend of freedom of expression.
"So here he (Assange) is aligning himself with one of the
greatest adversaries of press freedom in the world that is Putin
and then also one of the greatest adversaries of freedom of the
press in South America, that is Correa," Arch Puddington, vice
president for research at Freedom House, told Reuters.
"Correa is doing this because he and Assange share strong
anti-American views and I think that is the rational behind what
Correa is doing, not an effort to ingratiate himself with press
freedom organizations around the world."