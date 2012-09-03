By Alessandra Rizzo
LONDON, Sept 3 Britain and Ecuador should resume
talks over the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, holed
up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, as early as possible,
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.
Assange has been living in the embassy's cramped quarters
since fleeing there in June to avoid extradition to Sweden where
he is wanted for questioning over rape and sexual assault
allegations.
Ecuador has granted asylum to Assange, but the former
computer hacker faces arrest if he leaves the embassy in central
London. The case has triggered a diplomatic spat between the two
nations, but tensions have since eased.
"We believe that our two countries should be able to find a
diplomatic solution," Hague said in a statement. "We have
invited the government of Ecuador to resume, as early as
possible, the discussions we have held on this matter to date."
In granting Assange asylum in August, Ecuador said it shared
his fears that he could face charges in the United States over
the publication in 2010 by WikiLeaks of thousands of secret U.S.
diplomatic cables.
But Hague said any suggestion that Assange's human rights
could be put at risk by his extradition to Sweden was
"completely unfounded". He also sought to assure Ecuador that
the 41-year-old Australian could not face extradition from
Sweden to the United States if he faced the prospect of the
death penalty or human rights violations.
Sweden would be obliged to seek Britain's consent before
granting any extradition to a non-EU member, he said.
"This means that the United Kingdom could only consent to Mr
Assange's onward extradition from Sweden to a third country if
satisfied that extradition would be compatible with his human
rights, and that there was no prospect of a death sentence being
imposed or carried out," Hague said.
Assange told Ecuador's Gama television network in comments
broadcast last week that he expects to wait six months to a year
for a deal to free him from the embassy.
A veiled threat by Britain last month that it might enter
the embassy to arrest Assange had outraged Ecuador's President
Rafael Correa and fuelled the diplomatic row.
But since then, Britain has assured Ecuador that it was
committed to the Vienna Convention which protects the
inviolability of diplomatic premises.
"I have been consistently clear that we are not threatening
the embassy of Ecuador," Hague said on Monday.
Hague met Ecuador's Vice President Lenin Moreno last
Wednesday during the official's visit to London for the
Paralympics.