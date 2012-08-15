* Ecuador decision on Assange asylum expected imminently
* Asylum would not help Assange to get out of Britain
* Sweden wants him to stand trial over rape accusations
By Estelle Shirbon and Maria Golovnina
LONDON, Aug 15 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
has no way of leaving his refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in
London without being arrested, even if Quito grants him asylum
shortly, lawyers say.
The Australian has been in the embassy for eight weeks since
losing a legal battle to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he
is wanted to stand trial for rape.
Assange denies the accusations made by two female WikiLeaks
supporters. He fears Sweden could send him on to the United
States, where he believes authorities want to punish him for
publishing thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic cables on
WikiLeaks in 2010 in a major embarrassment for Washington.
President Rafael Correa, who is openly sympathetic to
Assange, is expected to decide on his asylum request this week.
However, approval would offer no legal protection in Britain
where police will arrest him once they get a chance.
"The question of asylum is arguably a red herring," said
former British government lawyer Carl Gardner.
Assange, who is also liable to arrest for skipping bail,
would still have to find a way of getting from central London to
South America without passing through British territory.
"I can't see the UK backing down and just allowing him safe
passage out of the country," said Rebecca Niblock, an
extradition specialist at London law firm Kingsley Napley.
"I think the UK will see their obligations under the
European extradition system as overriding any diplomatic
relations with Ecuador, who haven't really been considering
their diplomatic relations with the UK, apparently."
"CLIMB OUT OF A WINDOW"
Assange would be protected from arrest if travelling in a
diplomatic car, but the embassy is on the first floor of a
building that is being watched by police day and night.
The tall red-brick block just behind the Harrods department
store also houses the Colombian embassy and private apartments.
A police van was parked outside the main entrance on Wednesday
and police officers were patrolling the area in pairs.
The property has several gated entrances and a private car
park, but the Ecuadorean embassy is not linked internally with
any of them, making the front entrance its only point of exit, a
security manager at the building told Reuters.
"There is no other exit. He is going to have to come out of
the main entrance," said the manager, who asked not to be named.
"There is no way to bring a vehicle in because the car park is
private and it is not connected in any way to their premises."
He added: "He can climb out of a window, of course, but
there are CCTV cameras everywhere."
Even if he somehow managed to get out of the building and
into a waiting car unnoticed by police, he would have to leave
the vehicle at some point to board a flight out of Britain,
offering more opportunities for his arrest.
Other scenarios lawyers are discussing on the Internet
include smuggling him out in a diplomatic bag, which would be
illegal, or appointing him as an Ecuadorean diplomat to give him
immunity. But lawyers and diplomats said neither was realistic.
Even if Assange were willing to try his luck packed in a
crate all the way to Quito, a risky plan by any measure, it
seems unlikely Ecuador would attempt such a scheme.
Nigeria tried it in 1984, when it had a former minister
accused of corruption kidnapped in London and shipped out in a
crate, but the plan was foiled and ridicule ensued.
FEARS OF DEATH PENALTY UNFOUNDED
A diplomatic appointment by Ecuador in London would not help
either because Britain would have to approve that, and it has no
incentive to do so.
The possibility of appointing Assange as an Ecuadorean envoy
to the United Nations has been raised, but that would be open to
legal challenge.
Assange has not said publicly why he chose to seek refuge in
the Ecuadorean embassy. Whatever his motivations, lawyers said
his supporters' warnings that he could face the death penalty if
sent to the United States were unfounded.
"There may be people in the USA who think he should be tried
for capital crimes, convicted, and executed," wrote lawyer
Francis FitzGibbon on his blog. "But while he remains in the
jurisdiction of the UK or Sweden, that's not going to happen."
Both countries are signatories to the European Convention on
Human Rights, which prevents them from extraditing anybody to a
country where they would risk the death penalty.
The United States would have to give assurances that Assange
would not face ill treatment or death in order to obtain his
extradition from either London or Stockholm.
If Assange's main motivation is fear of a transfer to the
United States, his determination to remain in Britain rather
than going to Sweden to defend himself is puzzling.
"Why would the U.S. not just request his extradition from
here where it's pretty easy? It's not easier from Sweden," said
Niblock.
The British government has said it was determined to fulfil
its legal obligation to extradite Assange to Sweden. Britain's
Supreme Court has ruled the Swedish arrest warrant was valid and
Assange should be sent to Stockholm.
Before he went to the embassy, Assange was free on bail
pending the outcome of Sweden's extradition request. By holing
up in the embassy, he has breached his bail conditions.