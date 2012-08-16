* Ecuador says concerned over Assange's safety
* Assange holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London
* Three Assange supporters arrested at Ecuadorean embassy
By Alessandra Prentice and Eduardo Garcia
LONDON/QUITO, Aug 16 Ecuador has granted
political asylum to WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, Foreign
Minister Ricardo Patino said on Thursday, a day after the
British government threatened to storm the Ecuadorean embassy in
London to arrest the former hacker.
Britain has said it is determined to extradite him to
Sweden, where he is accused of rape and sexual assault, but
Assange fears he will ultimately be sent to the United States
which is furious that his WikiLeaks website has leaked hundreds
of thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic and military cables.
Ecuador's decision is likely to deepen a political dispute
over Assange's extradition with Britain, which said it was
"disappointed" with the ruling, and sets the stage for possible
further confrontation between the two countries.
Patino said Ecuador feared for the safety of the Australian,
who had lodged an asylum request with President Rafael Correa, a
self-declared enemy of "corrupt" media and U.S. "imperialism".
"Ecuador has decided to grant political asylum to Julian
Assange following the request sent to the President," Patino
told a news conference in Quito.
Patino said Assange's extradition to a third country without
proper guarantees was probable, and that legal evidence showed
he would not get a fair trial if eventually transferred to the
United States.
"This is a sovereign decision protected by international
law. It makes no sense to surmise that this implies a breaking
of relations (with Britain)," Patino added.
Assange has been holed up inside Ecuador's embassy in
central London for eight weeks since he lost a legal battle to
avoid extradition to Sweden.
Even after Thursday's decision his fate is still far from
clear: Britain has promised to extradite him and the removal of
the Ecuadorean embassy's diplomatic status would expose him to
immediate arrest by the British authorities.
"We are disappointed," a Foreign Office spokesman said.
"Under UK law, with Mr Assange having exhausted all options
of appeal, the British authorities are under a binding
obligation to extradite him to Sweden. We shall carry out that
obligation."
EMBASSY STRESS?
Outside the Ecuadorean embassy near London's famed Harrods
department store, supporters relayed the announcement about his
asylum request over a loudspeaker to cheers and clapping from
protesters who had gathered outside the building.
Supporters shouted: "The people united will never be
defeated!", waving Ecuadorian flags and holding posters showing
Assange's head, reading "no extradition".
A Reuters reporter saw at least three protesters being
dragged away by police before the decision was announced after
tussles with police.
It was unclear how long Assange could stay in the small
embassy - housed on the ground floor of an apartment block -
which is under 24-hour surveillance by British police.
After the announcement, the BBC reported that Assange had
thanked the staff in the London embassy for their support and
had said to them: "things will get more stressful now".
Britain has said it could use a little-known piece of
legislation from 1987, introduced in the wake of the shooting of
a British police officer outside the Libyan embassy in London,
to strip Ecuador's embassy of its diplomatic status.
The Ecuadorean government has bristled at the warning: its
foreign minister said Britain was threatening Ecuador with a
"hostile and intolerable act", comparing the action to Iran's
storming of Britain's Tehran embassy 2011.
"I've lived, worked and travelled in places with proper
dictatorships and nowhere have I seen violations of the Vienna
convention to this extent," said Farhan Rasheed, 42, a historian
wearing an "I love Occupy" badge, outside the embassy.
"Here we have a government which claims to be a government
of law and justice, stretching and possibly about to break a
serious binding international agreement."
Britain's threat to withdraw diplomatic status from the
Ecuadorean embassy also drew criticism from one of its own
former diplomats who said it could lead to similar moves against
British embassies.
"I think the Foreign Office have slightly overreached
themselves here," Britain's former ambassador to Moscow, Tony
Brenton, told the BBC.
"If we live in a world where governments can arbitrarily
revoke immunity and go into embassies then the life of our
diplomats and their ability to conduct normal business in places
like Moscow where I was and North Korea becomes close to
impossible."
SEX CRIME?
Assange, whom Sweden wants to question over accusations of
rape and sexual assault made by two female former WikiLeaks
volunteers in August 2010, says he fears Sweden could send him
on to the United States.
His supporters have said U.S. authorities want to punish him
for publishing diplomatic cables which laid bare Washington's
power-brokering across the globe.
"The reaction he has is that he wants to underline that this
(asylum) is a measure that is aimed at the U.S. and not against
Sweden," said Per E Samuelsson, one of the lawyers representing
Assange who talked to Assange after the decision.
"He has sought political asylum in order to eliminate the
risk that he will spend the rest of his life in prison in the
United States," Samuelsson said.
Ecuador said it had tried to get assurances from Britain and
Sweden that Assange could not be extradited to a third country
but that no assurance was given. Under European law, neither
Britain nor Sweden could extradite anyone to a country where
they might face the death penalty.
Swedish prosecutors have not yet charged Assange, but they
believe they have a case to take to trial and the lawyer for the
two Swedish women who made the allegations against Assange said
his clients deserved justice.
"It's an abuse of the asylum instrument, the purpose of
which is to protect people from persecution and torture if sent
back to one's country of origin," Claes Borgstrom, the lawyer
representing the two Swedish women, told Reuters.
"It's not about that here. He doesn't risk being handed over
to the United States for torture or the death penalty. He should
be brought to justice in Sweden. This is completely absurd."