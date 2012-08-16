* Assange lawyer says Sweden now needs to act

* Says client can be questioned by Sweden at Ecuador embassy

STOCKHOLM Aug 16 Julian Assange feared Sweden would hand him over to the United States where he would be jailed for life if he returned to the Nordic country to answer rape allegations, his lawyer said on Thursday, after Ecuador granted the Wikileaks founder asylum.

Assange, an Australian, has been holed up in Quito's embassy in London for eight weeks after he lost a legal battle to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he is wanted for questioning over alleged rape, sexual molestation and illegal coercion.

Per Samuelsson, a lawyer representing Assange in Sweden, said his client was relieved by Ecuador's decision to grant him asylum, as he felt Stockholm would ultimately hand him over to the United States which is still furious that his Wikileaks website leaked hundreds of thousands of secret military and diplomatic cables.

"Who would want to spend the rest of their life in prison. Especially if it were as a result of the work he has done as a journalist?" Samuelsson said.

"He has sought political asylum in order to eliminate the risk that he will spend the rest of his life in prison in the United States," Samuelsson told Reuters by telephone.

"He is not against being questioned by police about what has happened in Sweden," he added.

Samuelsson said he did not think Britain would make good on a threat of stripping Ecuador's embassy of its diplomatic status so it could go in and arrest Assange, but said London was in an impossible situation of being obliged to respect the international arrest order as well as Ecuador's decision.

"It is important that all three countries cooperate to find a solution for the situation that works for everybody," he said.

The most obvious way to end the stand-off was for Swedish prosecutors to go to London and question Assange at Ecuador's embassy, he added.

The prosecutor in charge, Marianne Ny, rejected such a suggestion in July, but Samuelsson said that Ecuador's decision had changed the situation.

"Now the ball is in the court of the Swedish prosecutor," he said.

"Sweden could rescind the European arrest order and then Assange could go to Ecuador where he will be beyond the reach of the United States."