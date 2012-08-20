* Britain and Ecuador in standoff over WikiLeaks founder
* Assange holed up in embassy, fears extradition to Sweden
* Britain's options limited, best option to wait - experts
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, Aug 20 Britain's options in dealing with
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are limited and British lawyers
and diplomats reckon its best course of action is simply to sit
tight and wait.
Assange took refuge at Ecuador's London embassy in June to
avoid being extradited to Sweden where he faces questioning over
rape allegations. It triggered a diplomatic standoff that turned
heated last week when Britain threatened to raid the diplomatic
mission and Ecuador granted Assange political asylum.
By prompting Latin American accusations of colonial
arrogance, and suggesting a move that may well be illegal and
would certainly set a dangerous precedent for its own diplomats,
Britain was unwise to make the threat, many legal and diplomatic
experts say, however frustrating it finds Ecuador's position.
But Quito's leftist and ardently anti-Washington president
Rafael Correa, and Assange himself, who made a first appearance
in two months from an embassy balcony on Sunday, also have few
options, they argue. So Britain has little to gain from haste.
"I don't think for Assange the possibility of spending
months or even years at the Ecuadorean embassy is very
attractive," said Francisco Panizza, who studies Latin American
affairs at the London School of Economics. "And in a way,
Britain has everything to gain by playing the waiting game."
While the 41-year-old Australian anti-secrecy campaigner has
won a right to live in Ecuador, he has no obvious way of getting
there without being arrested by British police who say they are
legally obliged to send him to Stockholm. Britain and Sweden do
not accept Assange's view that he is a victim of a U.S.
"witch-hunt" and Washington has said it has no interest in the
matter.
Last week, Britain said it had a legal right to remove the
embassy's diplomatic status and then enter to arrest Assange.
But many lawyers question that view and diplomats have said that
it would put British envoys at risk of repercussions abroad.
"There's no obvious direct action they can take. I exclude
the possibility of their simply barging into the embassy," said
Oliver Miles, a former British ambassador to Libya.
He said breaking off diplomatic relations with Ecuador would
be more "realistic", but not very attractive, way to resolve an
impasse to which the British government says it is seeking a
"diplomatic solution" and still "exploring all the options".
GUARANTEE?
One such option could be for Britain to offer a guarantee
that Assange will not be extradited from Sweden to the United
States. Under international law, Britain must give its consent
for someone it has extradited to be sent on to a third country.
However, giving Assange some form of guarantee in advance
that Britain would block further extradition may be problematic.
"I don't think that's actually realistic," said Dapo Akande,
a lecturer in public international law at Oxford University.
"That would mean Britain would have to give this guarantee
in the abstract, without knowing precisely what re-extradition
might entail, what evidence might be available and what the
precise charges would be," he said. "More likely, I think, is
the option of just waiting it out, because it's very difficult
to see what Britain's other options are."
A strategy of waiting might be encouraged by Assange's
record of falling out with allies. Some journalists, celebrity
sympathisers and fellow advocates for freedom of speech have
distanced themselves from him after acrimonious disputes.
The former computer hacker is also an unlikely bedfellow for
Ecuador's government, which stands accused of trying to muzzle
media critics. The New York-based Committee to Protect
Journalists describes Correa's press freedom record as "among
the very worst in the Americas".
Craig Barker, a law professor at Sussex University, said
both Assange and the Ecuadoreans may tire of each other in time:
"My thinking is that the best way for the Brits to go
forward from this is simply to allow Assange to remain in the
Ecuadorean embassy until he gets tired of it, the media gets
tired of it and the Ecuadoreans get tired of it," he said.
"Depending on Assange's ongoing activities, there may be
something that would embarrass them. He isn't the type to stay
quiet. He's going to have to keep bringing his case to the
media, and the Ecuadoreans will begin to wonder what the benefit
is to them."