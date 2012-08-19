LONDON Aug 19 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
used the balcony of Ecuador's London embassy on Sunday to berate
the United States for threatening freedom of expression and
called on U.S. President Barack Obama to end what he called a
witch-hunt against WikiLeaks.
Speaking from the balcony of the embassy, where he is
staying to avoid arrest by British police who want to extradite
him to Sweden, Assange said the United States risked shunting
the world into an era of journalistic oppression.
"As WikiLeaks stands under threat, so does the freedom of
expression and the health of all of our societies," Assange
said, dressed in a maroon tie and blue shirt. "I ask President
Obama to do the right thing: the United States must renounce its
witch-hunt against WikiLeaks," he said in a 10-minute speech
which he ended with two thumbs up to the world's media.