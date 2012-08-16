LONDON Aug 16 Julian Assange will give a live
statement in front of Ecuador's embassy in London on Sunday, a
spokesman said on Thursday, although it was unclear if the
WikiLeaks founder would risk arrest by appearing in person
outside the building.
"Julian Assange will give a live statement in front of the
Ecuadorian embassy, Sunday, 2 p.m. (1300 GMT)," WikiLeaks said
in a message on Twitter. "It will be his first public appearance
since March."
WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson declined to elaborate
on the short message and would not say if the appearance would
be at an embassy window or on the pavement.
"I cannot go into details at this time for security
reasons," he said.
Assange would almost certainly be arrested if he left the
building where he has been sheltering for nearly two months.
Britain wants to extradite him to Sweden to face
questioning over allegations of sexual assault, while Ecuador
has given him political asylum.