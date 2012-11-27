BRUSSELS Nov 27 A block on processing donations
for WikiLeaks by Visa Europe and other credit card
companies is unlikely to have violated EU anti-trust rules, the
European Commission said on Tuesday.
DataCell, a company that collects donations for WikiLeaks,
complained to the Commission about Visa Europe, MasterCard
Europe and American Express Co after they stopped
processing donations for WikiLeaks in December 2010. Their
decisions followed criticism by the United States of WikiLeaks'
release of thousands of sensitive U.S. diplomatic cables.
"On the basis of the information available, the Commission
considers that the complaint does not merit further
investigation because it is unlikely that any infringement of EU
competition rules could be established," said a spokesman for
the Commission, the EU executive. He added, however, that the
Commission would look at new information from DataCell before
taking a final decision.