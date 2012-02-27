LONDON Feb 27 The anti-secrecy group
WikiLeaks said it would begin publishing more than five million
emails on Monday from a US-based global security think tank,
apparently obtained by hackers.
In its latest high-profile disclosure, WikiLeaks said in a
statement it had acquired access to a vast haul of internal and
external correspondence of Strategic Forecasting Inc (Stratfor),
based in Austin Texas.
Stratfor describes itself as a subscription-based provider
of geopolitical analysis with an intelligence-based approach to
gathering information.
WikiLeaks' founder, Julian Assange told Reuters: "Here we
have a private intelligence firm, relying on informants from the
US government, foreign intelligence agencies with questionable
reputations, and journalists."
"What is of grave concern is that the targets of this
scrutiny are, among others, activist organisations fighting for
a just cause."
Stratfor's chief executive officer and founder, George
Friedman warned on Jan. 11 that emails had been stolen but said
the thieves would be hard pressed to find anything significant.
"God knows what a hundred employees writing endless emails
might say that is embarrassing, stupid or subject to
misinterpretation... As they search our emails for signs of a
vast conspiracy, they will be disappointed."
The source of the emails was not disclosed, but the
publication follows the hacking of the company's computer
servers last December by individuals claiming to be linked to
the Anonymous cyber-activist group.
After Stratfor's computers were hacked into at least twice
last December, the credit card details of more than 30,000
subscribers to Stratfor publications were posted on the
Internet, including those of former US secretary of state
Kissinger and vice president Dan Quayle.
An FBI investigation is already underway into the hack last
December. Friedman said his staff were cooperating with the FBI
in the investigation.
"Of course we have relationships with people in the U.S. and
other governments and obviously we know people in corporations,
and that will be discovered in the emails. But that's our job.
"We are what we said we were: an organization that generates
its revenues through geopolitical analysis. At the core of our
business, we objectively acquire, organize, analyze and
distribute information."
WikiLeaks released secret video footage and thousands of
U.S. diplomatic cables about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in
2010, infuriating the U.S. government.
Australian-born Assange, 40, is currently under house arrest
in Britian and fighting extradition to Sweden for questioning
over alleged sex crimes.
(Reporting by Stephen Grey; editing by Philippa Fletcher)