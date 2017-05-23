BRIEF-Urbanise Com says forecasts a full year revenue of about $5 mln
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived part of a lawsuit by the publisher of Wikipedia and other groups challenging the U.S. National Security Agency's surveillance of their users.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, ruled 3-0 that a lower court judge erred in dismissing claims by the Wikipedia Foundation, saying it had legal standing to sue and that its main allegations were "not speculative."
By a 2-1 vote, the same panel upheld the dismissal of claims by other groups. The dissenting judge said the non-Wikimedia plaintiffs should also have been granted standing. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.