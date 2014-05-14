May 14 Canadian patent licensing company WiLan
Inc said it would consider selling some of its
non-core patents and focus on smaller licensing deals following
a strategic review.
The company said in October that it was exploring strategic
options, including a sale, less than a week after it lost a
patent lawsuit against Apple Inc.
WiLan's shares fell 23 percent and several analysts
downgraded the stock following the ruling.
The company, which owns more than 4,000 patents, acquires
ownership of intellectual property and then seeks to charge fees
from companies that use it.
WiLan said on Wednesday that it increased its quarterly
dividend to 5 Canadian cents from 4 Canadian cents, effective
from the second-quarter results.
The company's Toronto-listed shares closed at C$3.55 on
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)