Sept 2 Canadian technology licensing company WiLan Inc said on Friday it had begun its patent infringement cases against Apple Inc , Dell , Hewlett-Packard and six other companies.

WiLan said the companies infringed two of its patents related to telecom, Wi-Fi and the rapidly expanding Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology.

Shares of WiLan, which is currently in hostile pursuit of peer Mosaid Technologies , closed at C$7.06 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)