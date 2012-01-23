BRIEF-Ceres Global qtrly loss per share $0.01
* "we are well on our way to reach our target of more than 100 million total bushels handled for the year"
Jan 23 Patent licensing company Wi-Lan said it has sued Research In Motion for infringing on its patents.
The company said it filed a suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against the BlackBerry maker.
Wi-LAN, which has licensed its intellectual property to over 255 companies worldwide, alleged RIM infringed its U.S. Patent No. 5,515,369 and U.S. Patent No. 6,232,969. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* First Capital Realty Inc qtrly operating ffo per diluted share $1.10
* Marriott says board amended company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC filing