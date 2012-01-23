Jan 23 Patent licensing company Wi-Lan said it has sued Research In Motion for infringing on its patents.

The company said it filed a suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against the BlackBerry maker.

Wi-LAN, which has licensed its intellectual property to over 255 companies worldwide, alleged RIM infringed its U.S. Patent No. 5,515,369 and U.S. Patent No. 6,232,969. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)