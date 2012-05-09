* Q1 loss/shr $0.12 vs EPS $0.17 year ago

* Revenue down 6 pct at $24.7 mln

* Forecasts 28 percent lower Q2 revenue

* Toronto-listed shares fall 5 percent (Adds second-quarter forecast, shares)

May 9 Technology licensing company Wi-Lan Inc reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a financing-related charge, and forecast a sharp fall in second-quarter revenue, sending its shares down as much as 5 percent in early trade.

Wi-Lan, which develops and licenses intellectual property for products in the communications and consumer electronics markets, expects second-quarter revenue of at least $19.7 million, 28 percent lower than last year.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $24.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wi-Lan, whose peers include InterDigital Inc, Rambus Inc and Tessera Inc, also forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.6 million to $9.1 million.

First-quarter net loss was $14.4 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with a profit of $19.8 million, or 17 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $24.7 million.

Shares of the company touched a two-month low of C$4.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Wi-Lan's U.S.-listed shares dropped 6 percent. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)