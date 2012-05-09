* Q1 loss/shr $0.12 vs EPS $0.17 year ago
* Revenue down 6 pct at $24.7 mln
* Forecasts 28 percent lower Q2 revenue
* Toronto-listed shares fall 5 percent
(Adds second-quarter forecast, shares)
May 9 Technology licensing company Wi-Lan Inc
reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a
financing-related charge, and forecast a sharp fall in
second-quarter revenue, sending its shares down as much as 5
percent in early trade.
Wi-Lan, which develops and licenses intellectual property
for products in the communications and consumer electronics
markets, expects second-quarter revenue of at least $19.7
million, 28 percent lower than last year.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $24.1 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wi-Lan, whose peers include InterDigital Inc,
Rambus Inc and Tessera Inc, also forecast
second-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.6 million to $9.1
million.
First-quarter net loss was $14.4 million, or 12 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $19.8 million, or 17 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $24.7 million.
Shares of the company touched a two-month low of C$4.89 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange. Wi-Lan's U.S.-listed shares dropped
6 percent.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)