MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 11 Patent licensing company Wi-Lan Inc said it has filed a lawsuit against BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd for infringing a patent that relates to Bluetooth technology.
Ottawa-based Wi-Lan said it filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against the BlackBerry maker.
Wi-Lan, which has licensed its intellectual property to more than 255 companies worldwide, alleged that RIM infringed its U.S. Patent No. 6,260,168 related to Bluetooth technologies.
Wi-Lan has launched a string of patent lawsuits, including one last week against Apple Inc, HTC Corp and Sierra Wireless Inc's U.S. unit over LTE mobile technology.
In its filing, Wi-Lan alleges that RIM's PlayBook tablet and a wide range of its smartphones, including the Bold, Torch, Pearl and Storm, utilize technology that infringes on its patent.
"RIM will vigorously defend itself against patent infringement," a spokeswoman for RIM said.
Wi-Lan is seeking an unspecified amount in damages and preliminary and permanent injunctions to block RIM from infringing its patent.
Wi-Lan also said on Tuesday that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a patent infringement lawsuit in March against LG Electronics Inc.
The company accused LG of infringing a patent for V-chip technology, which lets parents block television content they consider inappropriate.
"Wi-Lan is surprised and disappointed by this decision. Wi-Lan is reviewing its options with counsel," the company said.
Shares of Wi-Lan were down 6 percent at C$4.53 in late-afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.