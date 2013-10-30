BRIEF-Entravision Communications to buy business of Headway
* Entravision Communications Corporation to expand digital marketing capabilities with acquisition of Headway
Oct 30 Canadian patent licensing company Wi-Lan Inc said it was exploring strategic options, including selling itself.
Options also being considered include changes to the company's dividend policy or other forms of return of capital to shareholders, buying or selling of assets, and joint ventures, Wi-Lan said in a statement.
The company has a market value of about $357 million.
* Entravision Communications Corporation to expand digital marketing capabilities with acquisition of Headway
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, BlackBerry Ltd's head of corporate development and strategy, left the technology company in mid-February, he said on Thursday, leaving a leadership gap as it transitions to software from smartphone hardware.
* HPE announces details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business