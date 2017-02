Aug 2 Wi-Lan Inc , a Canadian patent licensing company, reported a second-quarter loss on higher litigation costs.

Net loss for the April-June quarter was $149,000, or break even per share, from a profit of $10.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 24 percent to $20.8 million. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)