LONDON/FRANKFURT May 23 Leading global agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co is among the bidders for German drink and food flavours maker Wild in a deal valued at 1.5 billion euros ($2.04 billion), sources familiar with the deal said on Friday.

Illinois-based ADM declined to comment.

Sources told Reuters in March that Wild had put itself up for sale. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Arno Schuetze and Karl Plume, editing by David Evans)