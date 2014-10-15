Oct 15 Wilex AG :

* Says guidance for 2014 is adjusted

* Says in first nine months of 2014, it has generated sales revenue and income totalling 6.1 million euros, down 46 pct on previous year (11.4 million euros)

* Says net loss for first nine months was 1.8 million euros, lower than in same period previous year (4.0 million euros)

* Sees FY sales revenue and other income of 6.0 - 7.5 million euros; previous guidance was: 3.0 - 4.0 million euros