Jan 12 Wilex AG :

* Wilex subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma receives research grant for development of PSMA antibody drug conjugates

* New research project with an estimated cost of 1.8 million euros ($2 million) will initially run for 30 months and will receive funding of almost 0.9 million euros from German Federal Ministry of Education and Research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8426 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)