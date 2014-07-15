BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
July 15 Wilex AG : * Says successfully completes capital reduction * Says conversion of shares in deposit accounts and on stock exchanges takes
place on 18 July 2014 * Says reverse 4:1 share split reduces number of outstanding shares from 31.3
million to 7.8 million * Says as a result of the reverse split, the share capital of Wilex AG will be
reduced by EUR 23.5 million to EUR 7.8 million * Difference will be reclassified on the liabilities side of the balance sheet
of Wilex AG from subscribed capital to capital reserves * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago