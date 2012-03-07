March 7 Publisher John Wiley & Sons Inc hired an investment bank to help sell its Frommer's travel publications, CliffsNotes study aids and Webster's New World dictionaries so it can focus on other publications such as its "For Dummies" series of books.

The more than 200-year-old company said on Wednesday it had retained Allen & Company LLC to explore the sale of its assets in travel, culinary, general interest, nautical, pets and crafts. The assets for sale had total revenue of $85 million for the year ended April 30, 2011.

The company said on Wednesday it will focus its business around its "For Dummies" brand as well as publications in business, finance, accounting, leadership, technology, architecture, psychology and education.

Wiley's website says it has sold more than 200 million copies of some 1,600 titles in its "For Dummies" series. Topics range from foreign languages and computers to self-help, travel and parenting. (Reporting By Jim Finkle; editing by Carol Bishopric)