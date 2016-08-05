(Adds CEO, CFO comments from investor call)

Aug 5 Car shipper and logistic firm Wilh Wilhelmsen ASA says:

* Said on Thursday, Q2 total revenue $905 million (Reuters poll $914 million)

* Q2 EBITDA $455 million (Reuters poll $447 million)

* Expects volume growth to remain weak over the next period

* CEO Jan Eyvin Wang tells investor call the firm does not see major disruptions on volumes because of Brexit

* However, "what we are don't happy with is the side effects and more protectionism. I think other countries would go to elections by this protectionism word and that is not good for shipping"

* Says impact is not "dramatic" but it could soften volumes and not provide the stable growth as the firm had hoped for

* WWASA did not pay dividend in the second quarter and is not planning to pay dividends in the second half of the year, said CFO Benedicte B. Agerup

* Agerup says this decision is related to the demerger of Treasures in the second quarter, which was listed and handed out to WWASA shareholders

* WWASA has a non-recurring gain of USD 375 million in the second quarter due to this

Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)