COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding said on Friday that France's competition authority has approved its acquisition of French hearing aid retailer Audika Groupe.

William Demant said in February it had opened talks to buy Audika in a deal that would value the company at 168 million euros ($192 million).

($1 = 0.8740 euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)