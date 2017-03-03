COPENHAGEN, March 3 William Demant, the
world's second-largest maker of hearing aids, pins its growth
ambition on the fast-increasing market for hearing implants, the
Danish firm's incoming chief executive told Reuters on Friday.
* "We are of course not in this to have a 2 percent market
share... 10 percent is a good ambition for a start, but we have
to gain more than that," Soren Nielsen, who takes the helm on
April 1, said
* William Demant currently has a 2-3 percent share of the
global $1 billion-$1.3 billion cochlear implant market
* The market grows by around 10 percent per year and has
potential to reach around $2 billion annually, Nielsen said
* A cochlear implant is an electronic medical device that
replaces the function of the damaged inner ear. Unlike hearing
aids, which make sounds louder, cochlear implants provide sound
signals to the brain
* "It is in this market we have the biggest growth potential
in the medium term... And it is also the most profitable," Chief
Financial Officer Rene Schneider said
* On overall research and development investments in the
coming years, Schneider said: "We will see a rise in crowns
spent, but it will probably amount to a relatively smaller part
of revenues."
* William Demant's competitors include Australia's Cochlear
, Austria's MED-EL and Swiss Sonova, the
world's largest hearing aid maker
* The new CEO said hearing aids with instant translation
could be a hope for the future: "It's not hard to imagine that
we'll one day have instant translation and if you travel as
hearing-impaired in Japan you can suddenly understand the
language."
(Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen and Stine Jacobsen, editing
by Terje Solsvik)