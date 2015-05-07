COPENHAGEN May 7 Danish hearing aid maker
William Demant Holding maintained its financial
guidance for 2015 after "satisfactory" growth in the first
quarter, it said in an update to investors that did not include
any accounting figures for the quarter.
"In the first quarter, the group realised satisfactory
revenue growth in local currencies, mainly driven by organic
growth. Exchange rate fluctuations positively affected revenue,"
it said in the update on Thursday.
The company expects an operating profit in the range of 1.7
billion Danish crowns to 2.0 bilion Danish crowns ($259 to $304
million) in 2015.
($1 = 6.5714 Danish crowns)
(Reporting By Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)