COPENHAGEN May 7 Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding maintained its financial guidance for 2015 after "satisfactory" growth in the first quarter, it said in an update to investors that did not include any accounting figures for the quarter.

"In the first quarter, the group realised satisfactory revenue growth in local currencies, mainly driven by organic growth. Exchange rate fluctuations positively affected revenue," it said in the update on Thursday.

The company expects an operating profit in the range of 1.7 billion Danish crowns to 2.0 bilion Danish crowns ($259 to $304 million) in 2015.

($1 = 6.5714 Danish crowns)