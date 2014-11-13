COPENHAGEN Nov 13 The world's second-biggest
hearing aid maker, William Demant, cut its full-year
forecast for earnings per share (EPS) on Thursday.
The Danish company did not disclose any third-quarter
numbers in its trading update, but reduced its guidance for 2014
EPS growth to between 2 and 7 percent from previous guidance of
5 to 10 percent.
"The turbulent U.S. hearing aid market has resulted in lower
selling prices of Oticon (hearing aid unit) products in the
U.S.," it said in the statement.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)