COPENHAGEN, March 1 Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding reported a slightly smaller than expected full-year operating profit, and said it expected a figure between 2.0 billion and 2.3 billion Danish crowns ($292-$335 million) in 2016.

Operating profit for 2015 rose 7 percent to 1.88 billion crowns, below an average 1.92 billion crowns estimate in a Reuters poll.

