(Adds CEO comments, background)
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN Nov 13 William Demant, the
world's second-largest hearing aid maker, cut its full-year
earnings forecast on Thursday after its products were displaced
by rival offerings at one of the biggest U.S. retailers, sending
its shares down more than 9 percent.
Demant said a deal by global leader Sonova to sell
its Phonak-branded devices at hearing aid retail centres run by
Costco Wholesale Corp had been won at the expense of
its own Bernofon range.
The Danish company did not give any third-quarter numbers in
its trading update but reduced its guidance for 2014 earning per
share growth to between 2 and 7 percent, from 5 to 10 percent.
It shares were down 9.1 percent at 418.1 Danish crowns by
1057 GMT, pulling down compatriot GN Store Nord by more
than 4 percent amid concerns of increased price competition
across the sector.
Demant Chief Executive Niels Jacobsen said Sonova's deal had
upset many independent hearing aid retailers, forcing Sonova to
cut prices to them as well.
"That is what put pressure on the prices," Jacobsen told
Reuters. "Our options are still to gain market share, but we can
see we get lower prices for our products than a year or two
ago."
Costco's significance is shown its increasing market share
in hearing aids. Analysts at Bernstein Research estimate Costco
stores acccount for 10 percent of all devices sold in the U.S.
private market.
In the third quarter, Demant's growth in sales of units
globally was estimated to have exceeded its assumption of a 2 to
4 percent growth in the market overall, the company said.
"Its core business ... is under pressure by competitors like
GN Store Nord and Sonova," said analyst Michael Jorgensen at
brokerage Alm. Brand Markets, who has a "buy" rating on the
stock. "William Demant just cannot execute at the same level due
to price pressure, especially in the United States."
Demant also said it had calculated one-off losses due to
"inaccuracies" on its balance sheet related to the acquisition
of some 70 to 80 entities in the United States between 2011 and
2013.
"Combined with an expected loss on a customer loan in the
United States, this leads to a total one-off adjustment of our
EBIT in 2014 of around 100 million Danish crowns," it said.
$1 = 5.9739 Danish crown)
(Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Holmes)