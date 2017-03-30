March 30 British bookmaker William Hill PLC named Ruth Prior as its new chief financial officer on Thursday.

Prior will join the company from Worldpay where she is currently chief operating officer and was previously deputy CFO there.

She will take up her appointment later this year. William Hill confirmed earlier this month that it had appointed current CFO Philip Bowcock as its new CEO. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)