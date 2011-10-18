(Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 18 Britain's biggest betting shop operator William Hill said that senior managers at its online marketing team in Tel Aviv had been disciplined following disruption this week and its chief marketing officer in Israel had resigned.

The company said William Hill Online (WHO) management were in Tel Aviv working to resolve the issues. Its Tel Aviv office is already scheduled to be closed from Wednesday until next week through the Jewish holiday period.

William Hill was responding to a report by British newspaper The Sun which said nearly 200 staff had walked out of its online support centre in Tel Aviv, which handles almost all the marketing and customer support services for its online operations.

The report said staff in Tel Aviv had believed William Hill was looking to close down the operation and relocate it to either Britain or Gibraltar.

William Hill said it was not looking to relocate the operation and said the disruption had not affected the availability of any of its websites.

"William Hill Online is committed to its sales and marketing operation in Tel Aviv and contrary to media reports has no intention of relocating this operation," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"The vast majority of employees of the marketing team in Tel Aviv have good working relationships with the business and with colleagues across William Hill Online," it added.

William Hill runs its online operation as a joint venture with online gambling software provider Playtech , which holds a 29 percent stake in the operation.

The online business contributed 91.1 million pounds to William Hill's operating profit last year.

Shares in William Hill were down 4 percent to 231.9 pence at 1242 GMT. Playtech were down 1.9 percent to 263.5 pence. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Neil Maidment)