* Company says no disruption to gambling websites
* Company has no plans to relocate from Tel Aviv
LONDON, Oct 18 Britain's biggest betting shop
operator William Hill said that senior managers at its
online marketing team in Tel Aviv had been disciplined following
disruption this week and its chief marketing officer in Israel
had resigned.
The company said William Hill Online (WHO) management were
in Tel Aviv working to resolve the issues. Its Tel Aviv office
is already scheduled to be closed from Wednesday until next week
through the Jewish holiday period.
William Hill was responding to a report by British newspaper
The Sun which said nearly 200 staff had walked out of its online
support centre in Tel Aviv, which handles almost all the
marketing and customer support services for its online
operations.
The report said staff in Tel Aviv had believed William Hill
was looking to close down the operation and relocate it to
either Britain or Gibraltar.
William Hill said it was not looking to relocate the
operation and said the disruption had not affected the
availability of any of its websites.
"William Hill Online is committed to its sales and marketing
operation in Tel Aviv and contrary to media reports has no
intention of relocating this operation," the company said in a
statement on Thursday.
"The vast majority of employees of the marketing team in Tel
Aviv have good working relationships with the business and with
colleagues across William Hill Online," it added.
William Hill runs its online operation as a joint venture
with online gambling software provider Playtech , which
holds a 29 percent stake in the operation.
The online business contributed 91.1 million pounds to
William Hill's operating profit last year.
Shares in William Hill were down 4 percent to 231.9 pence at
1242 GMT. Playtech were down 1.9 percent to 263.5 pence.
