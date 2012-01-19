(Adds details)
* Q4 over-the-counter bets placed up 11 percent
* Says 2011 results will meet expectations
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's biggest bookmaker
William Hill said it saw an upturn in bets placed
over-the-counter in its shops and money taken by its gambling
machines as it reaped the benefit of being a relatively cheap
pastime for cash-strapped customers.
The company, which has around 2,370 betting shops and takes
more than a million bets a day, said it saw 11 percent growth in
over-the-counter bets in the fourth quarter of 2011 compared
with the year before and a 7 percent rise in gross win - total
bets minus payouts - from its gambling machines.
"Going into 2011, we were - like many businesses with a
strong presence in the UK - predicted to face a challenging
consumer backdrop but our overall performance shows we've seen
the benefit of being a predominantly low ticket leisure
activity," Chief Executive Ralph Topping said on Thursday.
For the year as a whole, William Hill said it would meet
market expectations with net revenue expected to be up 6 percent
and operating profit expected to be around 274 million pounds
($422.17 million), compared to 276.8 million the year before.
"This is a very positive performance, particularly in a year
without a significant international football tournament and with
a 9 million pounds increase in VAT payments as a result of the
rate change," he added.
William Hill said its over-the-counter gross win margin was
17 percent in the fourth quarter, down 2 percentage points on
the same period the year before.
That reflected a high number of favourites winning in
Premier League football and customers taking advantage through
wins on accumulator bets.
Shares in William Hill, which have outperformed the FTSE All
Share Travel & Leisure Index <.FTASX 5750> by 43 percent over
the past year, closed on Wednesday at 209.7 pence, valuing the
business at 1.47 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Lorraine Turner)