Aug 9 Gambling companies Rank Group and 888 Holdings have submitted a joint takeover offer for William Hill Plc that potentially values the UK bookmaker at up to 3.6 billion pounds ($4.7 billion), the Financial Times reported.

Rank Group and 888 submitted a formal 364 pence per share offer for William Hill, the FT said on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the plans.

William Hill and Rank Group declined to comment on the report, while 888 was not immediately available to comment ($1 = 0.77 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Maju Samuel)