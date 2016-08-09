UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 9 Gambling companies Rank Group and 888 Holdings have submitted a joint takeover offer for William Hill Plc that potentially values the UK bookmaker at up to 3.6 billion pounds ($4.7 billion), the Financial Times reported.
Rank Group and 888 submitted a formal 364 pence per share offer for William Hill, the FT said on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the plans.
William Hill and Rank Group declined to comment on the report, while 888 was not immediately available to comment ($1 = 0.77 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources