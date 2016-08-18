UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 18 Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc and online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc have withdrawn their proposal to combine with rival British bookmaker William Hill Plc.
Rank Group and 888 said on Thursday they had not been able to meaningfully engage with William Hill's board and did not intend making an offer.
William Hill spurned the consortium's initial 3.16 billion-pound ($4.1 billion) cash-and-shares proposal, saying it "substantially undervalued" the business. It rejected a revised takeover proposal on Monday, saying it continued to see no merit in engaging with the consortium. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources