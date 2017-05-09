GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks buoyed by tech rebound; Dudley remarks lift Treasury yields
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds U.S. market close)
May 9 British bookmaker William Hill Plc , which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product and interface improvements drew more customers.
Group total net revenue was up 9 percent, with the strongest increase coming from Australia.
Retail and U.S. total net revenue grew by 1 percent and 19 percent respectively, William Hill said.
"Overall, we are in line with market expectations for 2017," the bookmaker said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds U.S. market close)
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium comprising France's Total and Royal Dutch Shell won the 15th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, the Mexican oil regulator said.
ESTORIL, Portugal, June 19 British energy supplier SSE is eyeing the offshore wind power industry for a possible first foreign investment, its chief executive said on Monday.