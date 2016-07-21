UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 21 William hill chairman says a new ceo was needed to accelerate growth in online and internatiONAL, does not dispute CEO was fired William hill chairman says online business had not performed in line with expectations William hill chairman says appointment of new permanent ceo could take up to 12 months (Reporting by Paul Sandle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources