LONDON Aug 5 William Hill, the British
bookmaker that recently sacked its chief executive and has been
targeted for a takeover, posted a 16 percent drop in first-half
operating profit, hurt by a poor performance in its online
business.
Philip Bowcock, who was appointed interim chief executive a
fortnight ago, said the first half of the year had been
challenging, but it was committed to fixing the problems after
its online revenue dipped 3 percent.
"We have taken considerable steps forward in executing on
Online's improvements but there is still a way to go," he said
on Friday.
Nonetheless, the company said it still expected to meet its
guidance to deliver operating profit of 260-280 million pounds
for the full year.
First-half operating profit came in at 131.1 million pounds
($172.2 million) on revenue up 1 percent to 814.4 million
pounds.
