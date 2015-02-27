UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Feb 27 William Hill Plc
* Final dividend 8.2 penceper share
* Total dividend up 5 percent to 12.2 penceper share
* Fy operating profit 372.2 million stg
* Remainder of first eight weeks of q1 2015 to 24 february 2015 has been in line with internal revenue expectations
* Board remains confident in its expectations for 2015
* Inclusion of loss-making week leaves us behind internal expectations for period to feb 24 as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.