Aug 7 Britain's largest bookmaker William Hill
Plc posted a 12 percent fall in first-half operating
profit, weighed down by increased machine games duty and a new
tax on bets made online by its UK-based customers.
The group, which has around 2,300 UK shops and operations
online, in Australia, the U.S. and Europe, said on Friday its
operating profit was 155.7 million pounds ($241.51 million) for
the 26-weeks to June 30, down from 176.9 million pounds a year
earlier.
Group revenue was almost flat at 808.1 million pounds
($1.25 billion), with online growth of 7 percent.
In a separate statement, William Hill said it had acquired
29.4 percent of NeoGames, an online lottery software and
services provider, for $25 million.
($1 = 0.6447 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru and Neil Maidment
in London)