Anthem Bluecross and Blueshield expands its badgercare plus and medicaid services to 24 additional Wisconsin counties
COPENHAGEN Feb 29 Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding said on Wednesday the group is generating more cash flow than it can use for acquisitions and is not seeing any change in demand for its products in spite of the economic crisis.
Chief Executive Niels Jacobsen told Reuters the group is not concerned by healthcare reforms worldwide.
"We are generating more cash flow than we can use for acquisitions," Jacobsen said after the company reported rising 2011 profits and said it expected operating profits and sales to continue to grow this year. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
Biolife Solutions Inc - anticipate $1.6 mln-$2mln annual expense reduction from Biologistex JV restructuring - SEC filing
MILAN, Feb 16 The European Union is likely to select a new home for the bloc's London-based medicines regulator by June, according to the mayor of Milan, one of several cities vying to host the organisation after Brexit.