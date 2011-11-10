COPENHAGEN Nov 10 Danish hearing aids maker William Demant Holding kept guidance for 2011 unchanged on Thursday, saying the global market had seen decent unit growth in the third quarter and the business was unaffected by economic turmoil.

In a trading update, which did not include a profit and loss statement, William Demant maintained a forecast for its wholesale of hearing aids to grow by 6-8 percentage points more than the global market this year.

"The hearing aid market seems unaffected by fluctuations in world economy," William Demant Holding A/S said in a statement. "There is no apparent historical correlation between the state of the economy and the demand for hearing aids."

William Demant reiterated that it expected substantial growth in revenue and earnings this year, as it had said in its half-year interim report. (Reporting by John Acher)