BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Nov 10 Danish hearing aids maker William Demant Holding kept guidance for 2011 unchanged on Thursday, saying the global market had seen decent unit growth in the third quarter and the business was unaffected by economic turmoil.
In a trading update, which did not include a profit and loss statement, William Demant maintained a forecast for its wholesale of hearing aids to grow by 6-8 percentage points more than the global market this year.
"The hearing aid market seems unaffected by fluctuations in world economy," William Demant Holding A/S said in a statement. "There is no apparent historical correlation between the state of the economy and the demand for hearing aids."
William Demant reiterated that it expected substantial growth in revenue and earnings this year, as it had said in its half-year interim report. (Reporting by John Acher)
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.