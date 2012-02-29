BRIEF-Anthem Bluecross and Blueshield expands some services
Anthem Bluecross and Blueshield expands its badgercare plus and medicaid services to 24 additional Wisconsin counties
COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding, full-year 2011 results:
(millions of Danish crowns, unless otherwise stated):
FY 2011 FY 2010 Forecast* Revenue 8,041 6,892 7,965 EBIT 1,709 1,430 1,692 Pretax profit 1,606 1,314 1,610
* Forecasts are mean estimates from a Reuters poll of analysts.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
Biolife Solutions Inc - anticipate $1.6 mln-$2mln annual expense reduction from Biologistex JV restructuring
MILAN, Feb 16 The European Union is likely to select a new home for the bloc's London-based medicines regulator by June, according to the mayor of Milan, one of several cities vying to host the organisation after Brexit.