* H1 pretax 768 mln DKK, in line with f'cast 768 mln

* EBIT 806 mln DKK vs 828 avg forecast

* Revenue 3.90 bln DKK against 3.86 bln forecast

* Sees substantial growth in 2011 EBIT, revenue

COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 William Demant Holding on Friday posted higher first- half pretax profit in line with consensus following strong revenue growth in its largest business area, and said it saw substantial growth in 2011 EBIT and revenue.

The Danish hearing aid maker said pretax profit rose to 768 million Danish crowns ($147.6 million) from 597 million in the first half of 2010, in line with the average 768 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

First-half revenue grew 17 percent to 3.90 billion crowns, roughly in line with the 3.86 billion forecast.

Sales in the main hearing aid business, which accounts for 88 percent of total group sales, rose 17 percent to 3.46 billion crowns, also in line with 3.45 billion forecast,

For 2011, the group said it saw its organic growth in corporate wholesale of hearing devices to exceed market growth by 6 to 8 percentage points, against a previous forecast of 4 to 8 percentage points.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 806 million crowns from 666 million, lagging a 828 million average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company counts its main rivals as Switzerland's Sonova , Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and compatriot GN Store Nord . ($1 = 5.204 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)